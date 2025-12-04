2 babies diagnosed with botulism in Massachusetts amid nationwide outbreak

A nationwide botulism outbreak in babies linked to contaminated infant formula has reached Massachusetts. State and federal health officials continue to warn of the potential for contaminated baby formula that has led to dozens of children becoming diagnosed with the rare nerve illness.

Last month, the Federal Drug Administration first warned of contaminated baby formula from ByHeart. The company's website stated a number of batches had been contaminated and they self-initiated a recall.

39 infants diagnosed with botulism

But this week, the CDC announced 39 infants had been diagnosed with botulism as a result of ingesting the contaminated formula. Two of those babies are from Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Department of Health would not disclose where those children live or what stores their formula came from.

A container of ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula. Business Wire via AP

This week, the FDA warned that despite the recall, some of the brand's formulas were still being found on Walmart, Target, Kroger, and Shaw's shelves.

Infant botulism symptoms, treatment

The disease can take up to 30 days to show symptoms in infants.

"Infant botulism is thankfully quite rare but can be really severe," said Tufts Medical Center pediatrician Dr. Chas Hannum. "A lot of babies with infant botulism that is severe will need to be in the hospital. Often times it will need to be intubated and using a breathing machine to keep them alive. That can last for weeks and sometimes even months."

Dr. Hannum said symptoms can include poor feeding, loss of head control or other muscle weakness, and difficulty swallowing. Hannum said there are medications that babies can receive at hospitals but there is not a cure for botulism. Most infants are forced to ride out the symptoms.