Communities in Massachusetts upset after several anti-LGBTQ+ incidents

Medford residents upset after anti-LGBTQ+ sign goes up at nearby church

A series of anti-LGBTQ+ incidents across Massachusetts has left local communities outraged.

In Provincetown, police are investigating a potential hate crime after a man was attacked on Monday morning. The victim described the attackers as three men in their 20s or 30s who used homophobic slurs during the assault.

"Provincetown is a safe haven and safe space for the LGBT community, and we intend to keep it that way," said Provincetown Town manager Alex Morse. "I want to thank our police department, our residents. Obviously, people are a little bit on edge, but we are being vigilant. We will have additional officers out and about in the coming days."

Morse said that Provincetown police are working around the clock to locate the suspects.

In Jamaica Plain, a number of Pride flags have been torn down from homes in recent days. Residents have expressed anger and frustration at the vandalism.

Anti-LGBTQ+ sign outside Medford church

In Medford, controversy has erupted over a sign posted outside the New England Baptist Church that reads, "Homosexuality is an abomination." Residents said they were surprised to see the sign there.

"I know it's a church and people can celebrate anything that they want, but that's not celebrating anything, that's creating more hate," said Erin, a Medford resident and a member of the LGBT community. "It's something we definitely don't need right now."

The Modern Pastry owner next door said that when she saw the sign, she immediately painted a rainbow on their window.

The Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) has been tracking anti-LGBT incidents across the country. From May 2024 to May 2025, over 900 incidents were recorded. Sarah Moore, a spokesperson for GLAAD, attributed the uptick to harmful political rhetoric.

"When we allow harmful and defamatory tropes to be perpetuated through this political rhetoric. That same rhetoric is then being used as justification for these acts of violence against the community," Moore said.

People in Medford said that the sign is not representative of the town's beliefs. Many consider the area an inclusive and welcoming part of town.