Video shows Massachusetts man saving 2 dogs that had fallen into icy river

A kayaker fishing on a river in Massachusetts saved two black labs that had fallen into the icy water.

Zach Lalonde was fishing for carp for his YouTube channel in the Sudbury River near the Sudbury Concord line. He noticed the two dogs were chasing some geese when they ran out onto the river. Both dogs fell into the water after running over a patch of thin ice he said.

"I knew there was some kind of time restraint where I had to make sure I got both of them up in this certain amount of time. Because the river was still freezing cold, and I mean they were swimming themselves to exhaustion trying to get themselves on the ice and keep themselves afloat," Lalonde told WBZ-TV.

The owner was ready to jump in after them, but Lalonde told him to wait. He paddled over to the dogs, pulling one onto the kayak after several attempts and then helping the other one get onto the ice. He kayaked one of the dogs back to shore while the other ran over the ice back to the owner.

Lalonde said that he was glad to have been there at the time and that the owner was extremely grateful.

3 people fall into river trying to save dog

Three people fell into a river in December 2024 while trying to save a labrador retriever that had fallen into the Concord River. The dog's owner fell in first while trying to rescue her beloved pooch, and then two more people fell in trying to save the dog's owner. The Bedford Police Department rescued all three people and the dog.

Officials recommend keeping your cell phone on you during walks or having another person. They emphasize that you should never go after someone or an animal that is stuck in the water and instead call 911