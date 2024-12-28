3 people rescued after falling into frozen Massachusetts river trying to save dog

Police rescue three people from frozen Massachusetts river after falling in trying to save dog

Police rescue three people from frozen Massachusetts river after falling in trying to save dog

Police rescue three people from frozen Massachusetts river after falling in trying to save dog

BEDFORD -Three people were rescued on Saturday after they fell through the ice at a Massachusetts river while trying to save a dog.

Three people fall into river trying to save dog

Police say a woman tried to save her labrador retriever, who ran out onto the ice at the Concord River and fell through. The woman then proceeded to fall through while trying to save her dog. Another two people ended up following the woman into the river while trying to rescue her. All three people and the dog proceeded to get stuck.

Officers received the call at 2:41 p.m. and, six minutes later, were able to save all three people and the dog from the water.

"It just feels good to be able to take that home that we were able to get everybody out of the water," said Office Daniel Sanchez from the Bedford Police Department.

All three people and the labrador are going to be okay, according to police.

Officer Sanchez was one of the officers on the scene to help rescue those stuck. He believes that it is a stark reminder to the public to stay off the ice, especially with higher temperatures and rain.

"I would not recommend going out onto the water to save them or don't go onto the ice because you'll probably just gonna break the ice and go right in," he said.

First responders recommend always having your phone on you or being accompanied by another person when on a walk. They say to never go after someone who has fallen through the ice but to call 911 instead.

Woman dies after possibly chasing dog onto ice

The body of a Danvers woman was found on Christmas Day after she had gone missing while out walking her dog the day before. Family members and police believe that 30-year-old Owen Kasozi fell through the ice while running after her beloved dog, Boca.

Kasozi's family plans to care for Boca in Owen's memory. They say that the only thing she loved more than them was her dog.