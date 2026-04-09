$4M from state budget will go toward improving conditions at Mass and Cass in Boston

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu stood alongside state lawmakers, public health officials and city law enforcement announcing $4 million in the upcoming state budget will go toward improving outdoor drug use issues and conditions around Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard as well as surrounding neighborhoods.

A large portion of the funding, $2.4 million, will go toward services like halfway houses and programs.

"This funding would cover up to 200 individuals for 52 weeks," said House Representative Aaron Michlewitz, Chairman of the Committee on Ways and Means.

Herbert Bonds is the program manager at Volunteers of America. He operates a halfway house right near the Boston Medical Center near Mass and Cass.

"It's a dramatic change. A lot of people are willing to come off the street and receive the services," said Bonds. "I used to have people out on the front of my steps, and I'd have to come out and ask them to keep moving. You don't see that anymore."

While he remains hopeful, he has attended neighborhood meetings with residents, and he admits some are still concerned.

"A lot of residents believe that more can be done," said Bonds. "If you don't provide the services for them, there's nothing for them to do but occupy the street."

In addition to the aid for housing and programs, $150,000 will go toward a mobile operations unit to monitor the area. Another $500,000 will go toward the DA's office diversion program modeled after the Pine Street Inn.

"That will focus on treatment rather than incarceration," said Rep. Michlewitz.

Since September, the city's Community Response Team (CRT) has already engaged 890 people. Mayor Wu says more than 600 got direct access to treatment.

"Across the board we are seeing fewer crowds, fewer 311 calls, and fewer needles. More people are getting the support they need," said Mayor Wu.

Gary's Pizza sits a block away from the Boston Medical Center. Now, they have fellow restaurants opening around them.

"When we first started here, both of those buildings were empty next to us," said Jennifer Luna, Manager of Gary's Pizza. "We have more people coming in, there is more foot traffic and we are kind of like a dining block."

The hope is the momentum will carry into the warmer summer months, when drug activity can ramp up in the area. Mayor Wu said the city started adding more Boston Police resources to the area a week and a half go.