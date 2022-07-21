Harvard woman reported missing died of gunshot wound

BRATTLEBORO, Vermont – A Harvard woman who was reported missing last week died of a gunshot wound to the head. The death of 23-year-old Mary Anderson has been ruled a homicide, according to Vermont State Police.

Anderson's body was found inside her truck on Elliot Street in Brattleboro early Tuesday. Her ex-boyfriend and person interest in her death, Matthew Davis, was shot and killed by police Tuesday night.

Autopsies were completed Thursday on Anderson and Davis.

Police in Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts are still investigating the circumstances surrounding Anderson's death including where she was killed and whether she was abducted.

Anyone who might have information should contact the Vermont State Police Barracks in Westminster at 802-722-4600.