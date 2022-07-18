Mary Anderson, 23-year-old Harvard woman, reported missing after being in Hudson, NH
HARVARD -- A 23-year-old Harvard woman was reported missing by her family on Sunday evening. Mary Anderson was last seen in Hudson, New Hampshire on Saturday around 10:30 p.m.
No one has heard from Anderson since then which is uncharacteristic, police said.
She was driving a navy blue 2017 Toyota Tacoma with the license plate 8DXW20 at the time of her disappearance.
Anyone with information is asked to call Harvard Police at 978-456-1212.
