Mary Anderson, 23-year-old Harvard woman, reported missing after being in Hudson, NH

Mary Anderson, 23-year-old Harvard woman, reported missing after being in Hudson, NH

Mary Anderson, 23-year-old Harvard woman, reported missing after being in Hudson, NH

HARVARD -- A 23-year-old Harvard woman was reported missing by her family on Sunday evening. Mary Anderson was last seen in Hudson, New Hampshire on Saturday around 10:30 p.m.

No one has heard from Anderson since then which is uncharacteristic, police said.

She was driving a navy blue 2017 Toyota Tacoma with the license plate 8DXW20 at the time of her disappearance.

On Sunday, July 17, 2022, at approximately 5:00 pm, Harvard resident Mary Anderson (23 YO), was reported missing by her... Posted by Harvard Police Department on Monday, July 18, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call Harvard Police at 978-456-1212.