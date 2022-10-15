Secretaries Walsh, Cardona talk with Boston students about jobs of the future

BOSTON - A conversation about the jobs of the future brought U.S. Labor secretary Marty Walsh and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to Boston Friday.

The two, along with Senators Markey and Warren spoke at the Ben Franklin Cummings Institute of Technology. The students there are training for careers in new technologies like solar and wind energy, electric and autonomous vehicles and electric power generation.

"We just had a panel discussion really talking about the future of STEM education and the future of technology and how do we make sure young people have a pathway into great jobs," Walsh said.

"At the end of the day what this does is open doors for students who maybe historically haven't had those doors open or those opportunities presented but it provides tremendous pathways to wherever they want to end up," Cardona said.

The two secretaries say the Biden administration is working to promote diversity in the renewable energy and clean technology fields.

