Martin Richard Foundation holds annual MR8K in honor of youngest Boston Marathon bombing victim

BOSTON - The sixth annual MR8K was held in Boston's Seaport on Sunday.

Runners of all ages and abilities took part in the road race, which was hosted by the Martin Richard Foundation in honor of the youngest victim of the Boston Marathon bombings. The foundation is dedicated to advancing the values of inclusion, kindness, justice and peace.

"A lot of people here share that same philosophy of just helping people who need a hand," said Bill Richard, Martin's father. "And a lot of folks don't, sometimes, know how to reach these people and so they look to us to help them reach these people in need. And so it's a collective effort and we're blessed to have so many people who want to support us so that we can continue to help people in need."

This is the first year the road race was held in the Seaport. The route went past Martin's Park, a playground that was built in Martin's memory.