Benches to honor late Marshfield boys Danny Sheehan and David Moeykens

MARSHFIELD - The Marshfield Police Department is dedicating two new benches outside the police station in memory of two boys who died of brain cancer.

The benches honor Danny Sheehan and David Moeykens. Danny, whose love of Aquaman and caught the attention of "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa, died in August 2021 when he was 8 years old. David died in June 2021 at the age of 15.

The benches come from Team Edna, an organization that donates benches in memory of children who died of cancer.

"I like to believe that they're side-by-side looking down at us," Lori Morrison Moeykens, David's mother, posted on Facebook.

Thank you Marshfield Police Department and Team Edna for memorializing Danny and David in this way. Side-by-side, they... Posted by 4TheLoveofDanny on Wednesday, May 3, 2023

The dedication ceremony will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. outside the police department.

"These beautiful granite benches will serve our entire community as a reminder of the strength and grace they displayed at such a young age," the police department said in a Facebook post.