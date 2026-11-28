A Marlboro, Massachusetts, business owner is looking for help to get his business back on its feet after he said his equipment was stolen.

Matt Elder, who owns and operates Ultimate Mobile Gaming (UMG), said the business' video game and laser tag trailers were broken into earlier this week.

"We got robbed. I went through the trailers, saw missing consoles, controls, systems, games, TVs busted, doors busted, everything," Elder told WBZ-TV.

UMG rents out large mobile video gaming rooms for kids and adults. Its primary business is kids' birthday parties.

An Ultimate Mobile Gaming trailer. CBS Boston

Elder said thieves broke in and stole the gaming systems out of five trailers, which he keeps parked at the Solomon Pond Mall parking lot in Marlboro. He said the thieves came back after the initial break in to steal more stuff.

"So, they came back and took everything else they didn't grab on the first go-around. So now, we're completely wiped out. I can't even play a game of Madden," he said.

He is working through his insurance, but it will take a long time to recoup all that he's lost.

"We think it will be close to about $90,000 because it was essentially five trailers' worth of stuff. We are starting over," he said.

The inside of one of the Ultimate Mobile Gaming trailers after the alleged break-in. CBS Boston

The business has been forced to cancel dozens of birthday parties, including 15 that were scheduled for this weekend. Elder said he's not sure when the business will be up and running again.

"It's just devastating to see. I have staff that I am trying to pay. My staff has families. It's kids' birthday parties... I had to cancel 15 kids' birthday parties this weekend," he said.

Elder said he's been growing the business for the past 13 years and has poured everything he has into it. He's now raising money online to try to cover some of the costs before Christmas.

"We're hoping anybody that can help out, we'd love any help we can get," he said.

Marlboro police said they are investigating the incident and working with UMG to make an inventory of everything stolen.