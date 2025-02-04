Moldy marijuana? Here's where potentially contaminated pot products were sold in Massachusetts.

BOSTON - Marijuana regulators in Massachusetts are letting the public know that certain pot products sold in the state recently are "potentially contaminated."

The Cannabis Control Commission said mold and yeast were detected in some marijuana flower and pre-rolls. The products initially passed required testing, but additional compliance testing found contaminants "above acceptable limits."

So far, there have not been any reports of people getting sick from contaminated marijuana.

Potentially contaminated marijuana

Below is the list of potentially contaminated products, and where they were sold. Anyone who bought the affected items should destroy them or return them to the store or treatment center where they were bought. Click here and here for a list of product batch numbers to look for.

The commission said potentially contaminated strains of "Slap N Tickle" and "Tiger's Eye" were sold in jars and pre-rolls between Sept. 18, 2024 and Jan. 30, 2025.

They were sold at:

East Boston Cannabis Co. (Boston)

Bud Barn (Winchendon)

Liberty Cannabis (Springfield)

Indica LLC (Adams)

Capital Cannabis (Douglas)

Quincy Cannabis Company (Quincy)

Strains of marijuana called Carbon Fiber, Frosted Jungle, Highland OG and Silver Kush were also potentially contaminated and sold between May 31, 2024 and Jan. 23, 2025.

Those products were sold at:

253 Organic, LLC (Montague)

Ashli's, Inc. (Attleboro)

KG Collective (Brockton, Cambridge)

Holistic Industries, Inc. (Somerville, Springfield, Easthampton, Monson, Somerville)

Enlite Cannabis Dispensary, LLC (Northampton, Springfield)

Herbal Pathways (Pittsfield)

Great Barrington Retail, Inc. (Great Barrington)

6 Bricks, LLC (Springfield)

Cypress Tree Management Natick, Inc. (Natick)

Erba C3 Dorchester LCC (Boston)

Massachusetts Citizens for Social Equity LLC (Boston)

Rooted In, LLC (Boston)

Smokey Leaf LLC (Greenfield)

ARL Healthcare Inc. (Quincy, Middleboro)

Liberty Cannabis (Easthampton)

Panacea Wellness (Quincy)

Patriot Care Corp (Greenfield)

Z&T Inc (Douglas)

JimBuddys Rec Shop, Inc. (Chicopee)

Turnbuckle Consulting Inc. (Pittsfield)

TDMA LLC (Worcester)

Ganesh Wellness Inc. (West Boylston)

Northeast Alternatives Retail, LLC (New Bedford, Seekonk)

Vedi Naturals LLC (Marlboro)

B.O.T Realty, LLC (Fitchburg)

Uma Flowers LLC (Pepperell, Lunenburg)

Essex Apothecary, Inc. (Lynn)