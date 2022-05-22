Marcus Smart makes a dramatic reentry into Game 3 vs. Heat after rolling ankle in third quarter

BOSTON -- Marcus Smart knows how to make things dramatic.

Shortly after the Celtics guard had to leave Saturday night's Game 3 against the Heat, Smart returned to action and calmly knocked down a gigantic three for Boston. It doesn't get much more Marcus Smart than that.

Smart had to briefly leave the court after rolling his ankle early in the third quarter. He was hurt crashing the offensive glass after a Grant Williams missed three, rolling his ankle upon landing. To make matters worse, Kyle Lowry also landed on Smart.

Smart screamed in pain and rolled around on the floor, and couldn't put any weight on his right leg as he was helped to the Boston locker room.

Marcus Smart went down hard and had to be helped off the court after this play pic.twitter.com/jAQ2RZpDWk — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 22, 2022

Smart only needed a few minutes though, as he returned to the court to a standing ovation from the TD Garden crowd. He had an obvious limp when taking the floor, but that just added to the moment.

And in true Smart fashion, he drained a three shortly after checking in to cut Miami's lead to 72-62 with 6:05 left in the quarter.

MARCUS NEVER STOPS FIGHTING 😤👌 pic.twitter.com/PVNZOg65WL — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 22, 2022

Miami owned a 26-point lead in the first half, but the Celtics have since cut that down to make Game 3 a lot more interesting.

Miami is in a tough spot, too. Jimmy Butler was ruled out for the second half of the game due to right knee inflammation.