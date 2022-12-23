Marcus Smart expected to return Friday night, but Robert Williams questionable for Celtics

BOSTON -- Marcus Smart is expected to return to the Celtics' lineup Friday night after missing Wednesday night's loss with an illness. Unfortunately, the bug has made its way to another Celtics player.

Center Robert Williams is now listed as questionable for Friday night's tilt against the Timberwolves, added to the injury report in the morning due to a non-COVID illness.

Williams has only played in three games since returning from offseason knee surgery, and the Celtics have lost all three. But Williams has brought a new element of energy to both the offense and the defense, and was one of the few bright spots in Wednesday night's disappointing loss to the Pacers. He pulled down 12 rebounds in the defeat, seven of which came off the offensive glass.

Smart had been battling the illness since Boston's West Coast trip, but missed just Wednesday's game because of the bug.

The Celtics are looking to snap the team's first three-game losing of the season on Friday night. Boston has dropped the first three of a seven-game homestand, which includes a Christmas Day matchup with the 22-9 Milwaukee Bucks.