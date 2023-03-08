Marcus Jones doesn't want to make full-time switch to offense

BOSTON -- There aren't many players in NFL history who have had a season like the one Marcus Jones had with the Patriots.

As a rookie last year, Jones returned a punt for a touchdown, returned an interception for a touchdown, and caught a touchdown pass on offense. That's some Deion Sanders type of work.

The touchdown reception wasn't Jones' only work on offense, though, as he ended up taking 18 snaps on offense catching four passes for 78 yards. That was in addition to his 370 defensive snaps and 164 special teams snaps.

Entering his second season, Jones may be asked to play even more of a role on offense. But don't expect him to make the jump full-time.

Jones was a guest on "Good Morning Football" on Wednesday and was asked if he aspires to primarily be an offensive player.

"I'm always a defensive back. That's the first thing," Jones replied. "But like I said before, anywhere that's needed for the team, I'm definitely down for it. But I'm a defensive back first."

The only player in the last 75 years to have a receiving touchdown, punt return touchdown, and an interception return touchdown in the same season.



Should @MarcusJonesocho be on offense full-time??@Patriots @MikeGiardi pic.twitter.com/B86AWKNVyE — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) March 8, 2023

While Jones left no room for interpretation there, he did state that he's always up for whatever the coaching staff asks him to do.

"All I know is that whenever it came down to it and Coach was telling me to do something, I was doing it," he said.