Marcus Jones named All-NFL punt returner after stellar rookie season with Patriots

FOXBORO -- The accolades continue to pour in for Marcus Jones after a stellar rookie season for the New England Patriots. On Monday, the special teamer was named an All-NFL punt returner by the Pro Football Writer's Association.

Jones -- along with Patriots pass-rusher extraordinaire Matthew Judon -- was also named to the 2022 All-AFC Team on Monday. The honors come a few weeks after Jones was named a First-Team All Pro for his play on special teams during his rookie year.

Jones was explosive in the return game in 2022, leading the NFL in total punt return yards and punt return yard average. He was one of just three players in the NFL to return a punt for a touchdown, and his game-winning 84-yard return against the New York Jets in Week 11 was the longest punt return in the league this season.

As great as Jones was on special teams, he also made an impact on offense and on defense. Jones scored touchdowns in all three phases of the game as a rookie, with a 48-yard touchdown reception against the Bills in Week 13 and a 69-yard pick-six against the Bengals in Week 16.

Judon set a new career-high with 15.5 sacks in 2022, good for fourth in the NFL. He was not named to an AP All-Pro team, but will represent the Patriots at the Pro Bowl Games in February.