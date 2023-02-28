'Boston has an amazing culture,' Black TikToker hopes to shed new light on city's rich history

BOSTON — A self-professed Boston historian, Marcus Alves is working to bring more attention to Boston's rich history and praise for his hometown.

"This is my city," Marcus, who goes Marcearth1, on TikTok told WBZ-TV. "I feel like Boston doesn't get too much praise on social media that doesn't have to do with race or sports."

One of the more well-known Black Boston TikTok content creators, Marcus strives to create content around Boston's history and culture while adding in some humor.

"History is something that I'm very passionate about," he said. "I always say at heart I'm a history teacher. My mentality was you guys gave me a platform now I'm going to force you to learn."

The Roxbury native finds joy in creating content that highlights the diverse culture of Boston as a whole.

"Boston has an amazing culture," he said. "Underground music, art, history. We have a lot of great people here, we're trying to do some great things with the city."

A proud Bostonian with Cape Verdean roots, Marcus said he wants to change the perception that some people have about the city while instilling pride in the community.

"We just want other people to give us our respect, especially as a Black community," he said. "We're huge here."

Marcus is writing a Boston-based TV show while in school but hopes this path can transition him to acting and directing opportunities.