Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony headline Red Sox' Offseason Rookie Development program at Fenway Park

BOSTON -- While the Red Sox haven't made any big swings in free agency this offseason, a group of prospects will soon get a taste of Fenway Park. Top prospects Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony highlight the group of 11 players that will be partaking in this winter's Rookie Development Program, the Red Sox announced Wednesday.

The five-day program will begin on Jan. 15 at Fenway Park, with an aim to help the players adjust to life in the majors -- both on and off the field. In addition to taking some hacks for the Green Monster and pitching off the mound at Fenway, the players will get a taste of Boston and what it's like dealing with the media.

Here's the full list of prospects that will be participating in this year's program:

Kyle Teel, catcher

Nathan Hickey, catcher

Marcello Mayer, infield

Chase Meidroth, infield

Nick Yorke, infield

Roman Anthony, outfield

Isaiah Campbell, RHP

Richard Fitts, RHP

Wikelman Gonzalez, RHP

Luis Perales, RHP

Justin Slaten, RHP

Given the state of the current Boston roster, it's possible that each of those prospects could be called upon at some point during the 2024 season. Mayer and Anthony are the top two prospects in the Boston system, and Teel is rising fast after the Red Sox drafted him 14th overall in 2023.

Mayer, whom Boston drafted fourth overall in 2021, played for Single-A Greenville and Double-A Portland last season, and played in the All-Star Futures Game in Seattle. He slashed .236/.306/.433 with 13 homers over 78 games for Greenville and Portland, but struggled mightily when he reached the Double-A level. In 43 games for Portland, Mayer hit just .189 with 49 strikeouts before shoulder surgery ended his season early.

Anthony, a second-round pick in 2022, played for Single-A Salem and Greenville and Double-A Portland in 2023, slashing .272/.403/.466 over 106 games. He had 108 hits last year, including 27 doubles and 14 homers. He played just 10 games for Portland, but hit .343 with 12 hits, including a homer and four doubles.

Pitchers Campbell and Fitts were both acquired in Boston's trade with the Yankees that sent Alex Verdugo to New York.