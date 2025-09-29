12-year-old set fires at Massachusetts church, police say

Police in Marblehead, Massachusetts say a 12-year-old set multiple fires over the span of a week at a church in town. Fires were reported at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church on Atlantic Ave. on two consecutive Sundays, September 21 and September 28.

During each incident, small fires were reported in a church bathroom and quickly contained before they could spread.

There was no permanent damage to the church.

The Marblehead Police Department, Marblehead Fire Department and the state fire marshal's office investigated the fires and determined they had been intentionally set.

On Monday, investigators said a 12-year-old, whose name was not released because they are a minor, was the one responsible for the fires.

"We take all fire incidents seriously, no matter how small, and are grateful for the teamwork that helped us bring this case to a swift resolution," Marblehead Fire Chief Jason Gilliland said in a statement. "We are thankful to the parish staff for their vigilance, and to our partners in law enforcement who assisted in this investigation."

Marblehead Police Chief Dennis King said this appears to have been an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

"We are ever vigilant to protect our places of worship and appreciate the assistance of our public safety partners and the church staff to identify the individual responsible and hold them accountable," King said.

Early Monday morning a small fire and vandalism was reported at Pilgrim Church in Beverly. There is no indication it is related to the Marblehead fires, about 25 miles away.