Massachusetts fire truck heavily damaged in hit-and-run tractor-trailer crash

MANSFIELD – Police in Massachusetts are investigating after they say a tractor-trailer driver slammed into a fire truck and drove off.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. on Interstate 495 South near Exit 27 in Norton.

Mansfield Fire Department engine damaged

The Mansfield Fire Department said Engine 33 was working at a motor vehicle crash when it was struck by a tractor-trailer.

"No one was in the engine at the time and there were no injuries from the secondary accident. The engine has sustained significant damage to the front passenger's side of the vehicle," the department said.

Mansfield Fire Chief Justin Desroisers told WBZ-TV that the firefighters were about 50 yards ahead of the truck when the crash happened. Just one Massachusetts State Police trooper was in the area at the time and they were helping at the crash scene, so they were unable to pursue to the tractor-trailer.

"Definitely scary. It all happened so fast and was 4:30 in the morning, so it was extremely dark," Desroisers said. "They heard the crash and then just saw the white blur go by which was the truck. It never stopped and just kept going."

A damaged Mansfield fire truck following a hit-and-run crash. Mansfield Fire Department

Photograph shows damaged Mansfield fire truck

A photograph of the fire truck shows damage to its passenger side door, windshield, and front end.

The only description that has been given is the truck has a white trailer with significant damage to the front side.

Desroisers said a similar incident happened a year ago on the same stretch of road when Foxboro firefighters were providing mutual aid and was rear-ended.

Witnesses asked to contact police

Desroisers said his message to drivers is to pull over and slow down when passing emergency vehicles.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact Massachusetts State Police by calling the Foxboro barracks at (508) 543-8550.