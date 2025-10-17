After shipping issue, Mansfield woman gets keepsake quilt for daughter with help from I-Team's Call For Action

A Mansfield woman reached out to the I-Team's Call for Action after a package of meaningful T-shirts from her daughter's younger years ended up in limbo. The package was mailed to a company that turns T-shirts into keepsake quilts.

Lisa Hart 's daughter Emily loved playing soccer as a kid, now heading to college, Lisa wanted to turn her childhood memories into a keepsake quilt using the T-shirts she wore growing up.

In June, Lisa used a prepaid label and mailed the T-shirts at the Mansfield Post Office to a company in North Carolina that turns them into quilts. The label showed that both the post office and Federal Express would handle the delivery. A couple of days later, Lisa went online to track the precious cargo and learned the postage had not been paid.

"They said it can't be delivered," Lisa said. "And I said OK, I understand, can you return it to me? Nope can't return it to you. Can I pay postage? No we have no way of taking money for the paid postage. So basically, there was nothing we could do. It was just sitting in storage somewhere."

"Absolutely desperate"

Heartbroken and looking for help, Lisa contacted the I-Team's Call For Action.

"I was absolutely desperate," she said. "It's priceless old T-shirts, it means nothing to anybody else."

First, Call For Action got in touch with Federal Express and they said they never had the package. After calling the U.S. Postal Service, Lisa was contacted within days.

"Today I found out that you have solved everything," Lisa said. "I got a notification from the company saying they have received it and its going into production... I'm absolutely floored. My husband thought I was crazy I'm like I'm desperate I don't' even know what else to do."

The quilts are a family tradition. Lisa has had them made for all her other children, now Emily has one too.

"Thank you so much I thought this was lost forever. I thought all these memories were lost forever," Lisa said holding the quilt.

A good rule of thumb when using a prepaid label is to always confirm with the shipping company when you drop off the package that the postage has been paid and that the rate covers the weight and the destination zone.