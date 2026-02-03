Manhole explosions shut down Newbury Street in Boston, buildings evacuated

A series of manhole explosions shut down Newbury Street in Boston on Tuesday night. The fire department says an electrical issue caused six of them to explode.

"Yeah, it is a little frightening," said Maggie Zhang. Zhang recorded video from her apartment just after 5:30 p.m., showing a car parked over one of the manholes, with smoke or steam pouring out from underneath.

She was evacuated by first responders, along with four other buildings with connections to the impacted line.

"On my way out, I heard like a mild explosion. Didn't see anything," Zhang said.

Will Mountzoures was looking for a place to park when he heard popping noises down the block.

"I noticed there was a lot of smoke. I couldn't tell like steam or smoke or what, but it smelled like burning rubber," Mountzoures said. "So, I was like something is up with this car, I am going to pull away."

The manholes lined Newbury Street between Dartmouth and Exeter streets. Police closed the cross streets between Boylston and Commonwealth Avenue.

The utility company Eversource was on scene working on the impacted lines and starting an investigation into what happened.

No injuries were reported. People were allowed back in their homes and businesses after about an hour.

The Boston Fire Department says the manhole covers were recently replaced, designed to catch themselves after releasing pressure instead of flying into the air.