'Almost killed me.' NH man describes near miss with falling branch

MANCHESTER, N.H. - A Manchester, New Hampshire, father was shoveling snow off the front steps of his home Monday morning, but he didn't expect what happened next.

"This branch just fell inches from me," Tal Hagbi said. "Almost killed me."

It was an incredibly close call that was captured on his doorbell camera. It shows him looking around in disbelief after realizing a massive falling branch narrowly missed his head.

"When it happened, I was shocked. Oh my God, if I was here 10 seconds before... that would kill me. For sure," he said.

About a 6 inches of snow fell on Manchester over the weekend, weighing down on the tree branches outside Hagbi's home.

"I started hearing the snow, and that's what made me look up," Hagbi explained.

Then came the snap of the branch. It was so heavy, the branch bent the metal railing of his porch steps. His wife and 11-month-old baby were watching from the window just feet away.

"I was just trying to get him to come back inside," said Hagbi's wife, Jen. "He doesn't need to be out there when trees are falling."

Hagbi replied, "I felt like a guardian angel was watching me."

Perhaps it was sheer luck that prompted the father to move just enough out of harm's way.

"I was lucky, you know? I was definitely lucky."