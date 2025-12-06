Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Manchester, New Hampshire

An officer-involved shooting in Manchester, New Hampshire has left one man dead.

The incident began near South Mammoth Road after police received a call for a suspicious car around 4:30 a.m. Officers responded to the area and a chase began with the vehicle. A man fled the scene after the vehicle crashed, which resulted in police chasing him on foot.

A "subsequent encounter with police" resulted in the man being shot. Bill, who lives right next to where the shooting occurred, says he saw police chasing after the suspect. Police say the man had an encounter with police and was shot.

"I saw [the cops] go down the street, and I saw them shoot like seven times," Bill said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said that the man's identity will be released following an autopsy.

"It's very shocking. Couldn't imagine what happened," one resident said.

A quiet neighborhood

The shooting took place near a school, which woke many neighbors.

"Muffled pops and then that was kind of it. They always say, 'Don't run from the police.' That's the biggest thing. If you're innocent, just stop, follow their commands," resident Rick Smith said.

South Mammoth Road remained closed on Saturday as police spoke to neighbors about the incident.

"Quiet neighborhood, but it's a busier street. Nothing like this. Never had anything to this magnitude," Smith said.

"There's a lot of families. Everybody is very kind to each other," a resident said. "It's pretty disturbing."

The shooting is under investigation by New Hampshire State Police.

Manchester, New Hampshire is over 50 miles from Boston, Massachusetts.