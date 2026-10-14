Man and woman found dead inside Attleboro home with "evidence of significant fire"

A man and woman were found dead inside their house on Andover Avenue in Attleboro, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon. A home health aide called for a welfare check Wednesday morning, when she could not get in contact with her clients.

Police said they had to make a forced entry and that's when they found a man and woman dead inside along with a cat, but they also said there was "evidence of a significant fire."

Local and state police along with fire crews spent hours going in and out of the house as the investigation into the deaths is ongoing. But police say they don't suspect foul play.

"Currently it's being investigated as an unattended death. The Bristol County DA's office and the fire services have been called in to assist," Attleboro Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cook said.

A man and woman were found dead inside a home on Andover Avenue in Attleboro, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

It's not clear when the fire broke out or when the two people died, but a neighbor across the street says he saw the woman last week. He said he never saw any indication of smoke or a fire coming from their house.

"They're the type of people that check on you all the time, and you know, caring," neighbor Keith Wyman said.

Wyman said the couple in their 70s was a staple in the neighborhood, living in that house for decades and often traveling around in their campers. But he said they always made time for others.

"She always brought things over for the kids and that's just who she was," Wyman recalled. "They're extremely caring and helpful people. We loved them and it's a shocker. It's a shock and it's a total loss. They're going to be dearly missed."

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.