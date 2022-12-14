Man who jumped out 12th story window to avoid police in court
BOSTON - New details are emerging about a man who jumped out a 12th-floor window to escape police in Roxbury on Monday
Police said they found Michael Perry inside an apartment with a body in court Wednesday. They said when they confronted Perry, he jumped out the window, but his underwear got stuck on the handle, leaving him dangling 12 stories above the ground.
Police rescued Perry through the apartment window below.
And autopsy is underway to see if Perry will face charges connected to the body.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.