Watch CBS News
Local News

Man who jumped out 12th story window to avoid police in court

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Man who jumped out 12 story window to avoid police in court
Man who jumped out 12 story window to avoid police in court 00:36

BOSTON - New details are emerging about a man who jumped out a 12th-floor window to escape police in Roxbury on Monday

Police said they found Michael Perry inside an apartment with a body in court Wednesday. They said when they confronted Perry, he jumped out the window, but his underwear got stuck on the handle, leaving him dangling 12 stories above the ground.

Police rescued Perry through the apartment window below. 

And autopsy is underway to see if Perry will face charges connected to the body.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on December 14, 2022 / 6:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.