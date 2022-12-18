Police: Shelter in place ordered after man threatens Cohasset police station with chainsaw

COHASSET -- A shelter-in-place was ordered in part of Cohasset on Sunday night as police responded to a barricaded suspect. Police said the shelter-in-place was for anyone living within a quarter mile of Norfolk Road and Cushing Road.

Around 2:30 p.m., a man approached the police station with a chainsaw and tried to cut his way into the front door, according to police. The secretary barricaded herself and hit a button that signaled for officers to respond to the front desk.

At that point, the man left and police tracked him to a Cushing Road home where he barricaded himself. Two children under five are also in the house.

Police said they were unsure if he has any weapons in the home other than the chainsaw.

About three to four dozen officers are on the scene and negotiations are underway.

The man's identity is not being released at this time.