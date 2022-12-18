Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Shelter in place ordered after man threatens Cohasset police station with chainsaw

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

COHASSET -- A shelter-in-place was ordered in part of Cohasset on Sunday night as police responded to a barricaded suspect. Police said the shelter-in-place was for anyone living within a quarter mile of Norfolk Road and Cushing Road. 

Around 2:30 p.m., a man approached the police station with a chainsaw and tried to cut his way into the front door, according to police. The secretary barricaded herself and hit a button that signaled for officers to respond to the front desk. 

At that point, the man left and police tracked him to a Cushing Road home where he barricaded himself. Two children under five are also in the house. 

Police said they were unsure if he has any weapons in the home other than the chainsaw. 

About three to four dozen officers are on the scene and negotiations are underway. 

The man's identity is not being released at this time. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on December 18, 2022 / 6:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.