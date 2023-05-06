Man stabbed in Roxbury suffers life-threatening injuries

ROXBURY — Police are investigating a stabbing in Roxbury which left one man injured during the early hours of the morning on Saturday.

According to Boston Police, the stabbing happened in the area of Bradston Street and Atkinson Street just before 2 a.m.

One man was injured in the stabbing and was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening wounds.

Police are actively investigating the incident. No arrests have been made at this time.