Man sentenced to life after 2017 murder at Lawrence house party

LAWRENCE - A Boston man has been sentenced to life without parole in the murder of a Lawrence man.

Jeffrey Tapia was found guilty of first-degree murder. He shot two brothers outside a Lawrence house party in 2017 after a fight. Jensey Hernandez was killed and Javier Hernandez has lost the function of his right arm.

"But for the timely intervention of his friends, Javier likely would have died like his brother. He has dealt with this devastating loss of his brother and his own loss of function of his arm with dignity and grace. Nothing I say can bring his brother back,"  Essex Assistant District Attorney AJ Camelio told the court.

First published on June 29, 2022 / 7:49 PM

