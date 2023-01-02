Man nearly hit by falling bricks in Dorchester

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TV

BOSTON -- A warning to neighbors in a Dorchester Center community, watch out for falling bricks.

Boston Inspectional Services is writing a safety violation to the owner of the property on the corner of Talbot Avenue and Spencer Street. They came by on Monday to tape off a nearby sidewalk.

Neighbors have been complaining of huge chunks of brick falling off of the building.

Construction crews are working on the property, and neighbors spotted people jackhammering on the roof. Inspectional Services says the property owner will now have to hire a licenses contractor to obtain a permit proving the work is safe.

"As I was walking away just a few steps then I heard a loud bang," said Elrick Ryan, a neighbor living near the property. "I thought a car sideswiped my vehicle, then I saw a huge piece of the building actually fall down right behind me."

Ryan believes the building and the surrounding ground are being decontaminated. There are containers on the property warning of asbestos.

"Over the last 75 years or so, this land has been auto body, jet engine work, auto mechanics, etc.," explained Ryan. "I started telling my neighbors be careful when you park next to the building. It's unstable."