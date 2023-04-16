Man killed, child seriously injured in ATV crash in Hubbardston

HUBBARDSTON - A man was killed and a boy was seriously injured in an ATV crash Saturday evening in Hubbardston.

It happened in the sand pits off of Pitcherville Road at around 5 p.m. Police said the 33-year-old victim was found unresponsive and taken to Heywood Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The boy was taken to UMass Memorial with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.