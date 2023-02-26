Man found dead outside Auburn High School

AUBURN – Police are investigating after a man was found dead outside Auburn High School early Sunday morning.

Police responded around 6:30 a.m. to a report of an unresponsive man in the school's driveway.

Paramedics declared the man dead on scene.

The are surrounding the school was closed until 10:30 a.m. but has since been reopened.

The Worcester District Attorney's office said there does not appear to be a risk to the public.