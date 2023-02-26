Watch CBS News
Local News

Man found dead outside Auburn High School

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

AUBURN – Police are investigating after a man was found dead outside Auburn High School early Sunday morning.

Police responded around 6:30 a.m. to a report of an unresponsive man in the school's driveway.

Paramedics declared the man dead on scene.

The are surrounding the school was closed until 10:30 a.m. but has since been reopened.

The Worcester District Attorney's office said there does not appear to be a risk to the public.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on February 26, 2023 / 6:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.