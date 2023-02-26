Man found dead outside Auburn High School
AUBURN – Police are investigating after a man was found dead outside Auburn High School early Sunday morning.
Police responded around 6:30 a.m. to a report of an unresponsive man in the school's driveway.
Paramedics declared the man dead on scene.
The are surrounding the school was closed until 10:30 a.m. but has since been reopened.
The Worcester District Attorney's office said there does not appear to be a risk to the public.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.