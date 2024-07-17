Man accused of following teenage joggers in Brookline had stun gun, handcuffs in truck

BROOKLINE - Brookline police say a 68-year-old man is accused of trailing teenage joggers and exposing himself while in possession of a stun gun and handcuffs in his truck. Now detectives are looking for more potential victims.

Investigators say Darryl Breen is facing two felony open and gross charges after he allegedly followed at least two victims; a 16-year-old girl and a 19-year-old young woman around the Coolidge Corner area in June and July.

One of the incidents was captured on surveillance video, where a routine run took a chilling turn when a man is seen following a young woman with his gray Dodge Ram truck.

Suspect allegedly exposed himself to joggers

What you don't see on camera, is that police say once he approaches the runner, he exposed himself and performed a lewd act in broad daylight.

Even more frightening: inside the truck police say the suspect had a stun gun, a BB gun and two pairs of handcuffs.

"It certainly could have been worse," said Brookline Police Deputy Superintendent Paul Campbell. "The suspect's activity combined with the handcuffs, and the stun gun and then a realistic BB Gun, you don't really know what his intentions might be if an opportunity presented itself."

Some runners who live in the neighborhood are appalled.

"I'm honestly pretty shocked to tell you the truth," said Rihannon Hardy. "I think Brookline is a nice area, that's why a lot of people come to Brookline. I walk 10-15 miles a day, I've never encountered that, but it seems he's preying on young girls and its broad daylight, it's very concerning, there are a lot of schools around here."

Investigators were able to track Breen down after a patrol officer spotted the suspect's Dodge Ram truck because it had a distinctive decal and dent.

When the officer stopped the truck, investigators say at first Breen produced fake identification and registration. But then a fingerprint revealed his true identity.

"It's pretty concerning," said Campbell. "We're very happy to have made an arrest and identified him and gotten him off the streets."

While it's a relief the suspect is behind bars, police say being vigilant wherever you are is always key.

"Especially younger girls," said Hardy. "I used to be a high school teacher and it's especially important to be vigilant and active and if you see something you need to say something."

Breen is being held until early August when there's a hearing to figure how dangerous he is to the public.