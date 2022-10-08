Man dies after being hit by car on I-495 in Plainville
PLAINVILLE -- A man died after he was hit by a car on I-495 in Plainville Saturday morning. Massachusetts State Police said the 41-year-old Halifax man was walking on the northbound side of the highway at the time.
He was hit by a Volvo SUV. The driver was not injured.
An unoccupied car registered to the man was found in the breakdown lane a short distance away.
State Police said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
The man's identity has not been released at this time.
