Watch CBS News
Local News

Man arrested for 2007 homicide of Boston mother

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- A man has been arrested for the 2007 death of a Boston mother. Felicia McGuyer was 32 years old when she disappeared 16 years ago. 

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney, 33-year-old David Pena will be arraigned on a murder charge in Dorchester Municipal Court on Tuesday. 

Pena was already in custody in Macclenny, Florida on an unrelated matter when a warrant that was secured in December was executed. 

"Information leading to Pena's arrest was developed through interviews conducted since McGuyer's disappearance, with the latest taking place in March 2022," said D.A. Kevin Hayden. 

In November 2017, friends of McGuyer said police were digging for clues about her disappearance at a construction site in the area of Enneking Parkway near Turtle Pond. Her body was never found.

search.jpg
Felicia McGuyer. (Courtesy Image)

Pena was McGuyer's boyfriend at the time of her disappearance. 

She left behind a 10-year-old son. 

When Pena was booked in Boston, police also discovered there was another warrant for his arrest on trafficking cocaine charges.   

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on January 16, 2023 / 3:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.