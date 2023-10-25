Malik Cunningham is back on the Patriots practice squad after clearing waivers

FOXBORO -- The roller coaster ride continues for Malik Cunningham. The quarterback-turned-receiver is back on the Patriots practice squad, one day after the team waived him.

Cunningham cleared waivers on Wednesday and is now back in New England, according to multiple reports. He's now been cut by the team twice this season, and brought back both times.

The Patriots had Cunningham play quarterback, receiver, and some special teams during training camp and the preseason, but let him go him as part of the team's final roster cuts before Week 1. No team claimed him, and Cunningham was brought back on the team's practice squad.

He was signed to the 53-man roster ahead of Week 6, which involved Cunningham getting a three-year contract from New England, and was Mac Jones' backup QB (as well as some depth at receiver) in the team's loss to the Raiders. Cunningham played six snaps that afternoon in Las Vegas, four of which came as a receiver.

But he was a healthy scratch for last week's win over the Buffalo Bills, and then let go a few days later. Now, Cunningham is back on the practice squad, so we'll see how much of this cycle repeats itself the rest of the season.

