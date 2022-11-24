Malden volunteers teaming up to provide free meals on Thanksgiving

MALDEN – Volunteers in Malden are giving thanks by giving back to the community and making sure everyone has a delicious meal on Thanksgiving.

Bread of Life volunteers hold the event each year at Malden High School with a mission to make sure that no one spends Thanksgiving alone.

Anyone in need of a hot meal or company on Thanksgiving can come to the school for a free community meal.

Volunteers spent much of Wednesday night carving turkeys and preparing side dishes for the meal while community members dropped off donated items.

The city also coordinated for 1,000 meals to be delivered to seniors and people with disabilities.

"When you come from little to nothing, simple actions matters and it's our time to give back. And I believe that. I'm really inspired for it. Teachers and parents show us to be a better person and so might as well put it into action," volunteer Julia Gamitto said.

Anyone looking to come for a sit down meal is invited to Malden High School from 12-2 p.m., while to-go meals are available starting at 1:30 p.m.