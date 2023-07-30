Malden man charged in road rage incident that sent 1-year-old to hospital

MALDEN - A Malden man is facing charges in connection with a road rage incident in the South End that sent a 1-year-old child to the hospital.

According to police, Clifford Jones, 66, Jones argued with another driver after backing into the driver's car. Jones then allegedly got a baseball bat and smashed the victim's front and rear windshield, causing glass to rain down on the victim's 1-year-old daughter, who was in the back seat, cutting her.

Jones then left the scene and the victim chased after him until police caught up with the drivers near Massachusetts Avenue and Tremont Street.

Jones told police he fled the scene because after the accident, the victim began screaming that his child was in the car and chased him for several blocks. Police found an aluminum bat at the scene

The child was transported to Boston Medical Center for lacerations and glass contamination.

"This was a terrifying sequence of events for the victim and for the victim's child. It's tragic that such a young child witnessed this and sustained injuries severe enough to be hospitalized. Minor motor vehicle accidents happen all the time. But to react with such violence, and with no hesitation in placing a child in danger, is intolerable," District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

Jones is being held on $7,500 bail and is due back in court on August 2.