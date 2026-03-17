Major water main break floods Jackson Square in Boston, streets shut down

A major water main break has flooded Jackson Square in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood, shutting down streets and closing an MBTA busway.

The break occurred shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday and water was still gushing out of the street two hours later. The water partially submerged several cars on the street and some businesses were impacted.

Boston firefighters helped evacuate three daycares in the area. "They located routes out of the building where it wasn't necessary to step in the water, so we kept everyone dry," said Boston Fire District Chief Joseph Walsh.

Boston police said Columbus Ave. is closed from Heath Street to Armory Street and urged drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area.

A water main break shut down streets near Jackson Square in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood. CBS Boston

The Boston Water and Sewer Commission said it is believed to be a 36-inch pipe that broke, but they are still assessing and working to stop the leak.

District Chief Walsh anticipated it will take several hours to stop the leak and traffic will be impacted throughout the evening.

"So, it's several feet in diameter, high gallon per minute flow, so they said even when they do shut it down it's going to take some time to drain out," Walsh said. "I'm expecting it will take several hours."

Bruce Marks was working in an office nearby when he saw water start to come in.

"We've been seeing this going on for over two hours," Marks said. "The fire department came here, they've been great, but they said we can't do anything because of the Water and Sewer, and it's taken over two hours, and you can see it's still flooding here and there is no end in sight."

The MBTA said the Jackson Square busway is temporarily closed due to the water main break. Route 14, 22, 29, 41 and 44 buses are being detoured around the flooded streets.

Walsh said DPW crews will be on standby with sanding trucks to deal with any icing after the leak is stopped.