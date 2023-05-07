Maine says it has its first case of measles since 2019

AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine has reported its first case of measles since 2012.

The child had received a dose of the measles vaccine, but according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, it is "impossible" to contract measles from the vaccine. It is waiting for confirmation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention but is considering the diagnosed child infectious.

Eight states have had a confirmed case measles this year.

The Maine CDC says anyone at the following places during the specific dates and times listed might have been exposed:

Family Time Dine and Play at Auburn Mall in Auburn, Maine, from 3-7 p.m. April 29.

Clear Choice MD in Scarborough, Maine, from 1-4 p.m. May 1.

Hannaford on Cottage Road in South Portland, Maine, from 2-5 p.m. May 1.

Mercy Fore River Emergency Department 7:45 p.m.-midnight May 2.

Mercy Fore River Emergency Department midnight-3 a.m. May 3.

Symptoms of measles include fever; cough; runny nose; red, watery eyes and a rash that spreads from the head down. Symptoms can begin 10-14 days after exposure and can cause pneumonia and encephalitis.