Troopers: 'Multiple fatalities' in fiery crash in Maine

ASTINE, Maine - There were "multiple fatalities" when a vehicle carrying Maine Maritime Academy students crashed into a tree and burst into flames early Saturday, authorities said.

A state police spokesperson declined to say how many people died or whether any of them were students, saying it will take time to identify the victims and further information won't be released until relatives are contacted. The bodies were taken to the state medical examiner's office in Augusta.

A statement posted on the school's website said the wreck "included several academy students." Three were hospitalized, and Maine Maritime President Jerry Paul said their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to all students and their families at this time," Paul said. He added that counseling has been made available and "our priority now is to support our campus community."

Shore Road was closed for more than eight hours after the crash, which took place shortly after 2 a.m., troopers said.

Maine Maritime Academy is a public, four-year college of about 950 students that focuses on maritime training with areas of study including engineering, management, science and transportation.

The crash happened after the last day of fall classes. Students were due to begin finals next week.