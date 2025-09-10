Student stabbed in hallway of Boston's Madison Park Technical Vocational High School

A 17-year-old student was stabbed Wednesday afternoon inside Madison Park Technical Vocational High School in Boston, police said.

It happened around 12 p.m. at the school, which is located on Malcolm X Blvd. in Roxbury.

Boston EMS transported the victim to an area hospital. Police said the teenage boy suffered what was described as a minor, non-life threatening injury.

According to police, no arrests have been made. The suspect ran out of the school and has not yet been taken into custody. Police did not say if the suspect is a Madison Park student.

Boston police said that it appears the stabbing happened in a common hallway inside the school.

Several police cruisers remained at the scene as police investigated in the aftermath of the stabbing. One officer could be seen walking around the campus with a police dog on a leash.

A spokesperson for Boston Public Schools said that Madison Park and nearby John D. O'Bryant School were briefly placed into safe mode. School operations have since returned to normal, the spokesperson said.

"The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority, and we are taking this incident very seriously. Our district crisis response team will be at the school today and for the rest of the week to support our school community," Boston Public Schools said.

Madison Park is Boston's only technical vocational high school. It offers programs such as automotive technology, carpentry, culinary arts, cosmetology, plumbing, and facilities management.

According to the Madison Park Technical Vocational High School website, it is "the only school in Boston that exclusively prepares its students for both careers and postsecondary education upon graduation."

According to enrollment data from the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education, as of the 2024-25 school year, about 1,100 students attend Madison Park.