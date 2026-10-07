Mike Vrabel provides injury updates on Christian Gonzalez, Rhamondre Stevenson and Mack Hollins

The New England Patriots are coming off a big win over the Buffalo Bills. But their list of injuries continues to grow as they head into this weekend's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

As was the case last week, star cornerback Christian Gonzalez did not practice on Wednesday, the team's first session of the week.

Before practice began, head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about wide receiver Mack Hollins, who left with a calf injury during the win over the Bills and didn't return, and running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who limped off on one of the game's final plays.

Vrabel confirmed that neither would practice Wednesday.

"There's a chance he could play [Sunday]," Vrabel said of Stevenson. "There's just no chance he could practice today."

After Sunday's game, Vrabel said of Hollins, "I don't know if he'll be able to practice here for a couple days." Hollins spoke to reporters in the locker room Wednesday, saying he hopes to practice this week but will rely on the medical team to determine what's best.

Vrabel said defensive tackle Christian Barmore, who didn't practice last week and missed the game, would do some things on Wednesday.

Though the Patriots are shorthanded at wide receiver, one big name is getting closer to a return.

When will A.J. Brown return?

A.J. Brown, who suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 1, is eligible to return next week against the New York Jets.

It's not clear if Brown will be activated from injured reserve for the Jets game. There have been mixed reports about his targeted return. But on Wednesday, Brown was spotted in the locker room, wearing cleats, with no noticeable limp.

Vrabel was asked if he expects anything for Brown next week.

"He won't be out there today, I can promise you that because he's not eligible," Vrabel said. "I can only speak to what I know for today."

Drake Maye named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

In other Patriots news on Wednesday, quarterback Drake Maye was rewarded for his performance against the Bills.

Maye was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for 269 yards, rushing for 54 more and passing for three touchdowns.

"It's great to see him be recognized for his performance and helping us win. I want us to win those awards every single week, whether that's Drake or anyone on offense, or performances we could have on defense or on special teams," Vrabel said.