Mac Jones not fined for allegedly hitting Sauce Gardner below the belt

Mac Jones focused on Cowboys -- not his incident with Sauce Gardner

BOSTON – Mac Jones' reputation may have taken a bit of a hit following Sunday's run-in with Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, but his wallet remains intact.

According to multiple reports, Jones was not fined after he was accused of hitting Gardner below the belt during a scrum in the second half of the Week 3 matchup at MetLife Stadium. The NFL determined there was not enough video evidence to support Gardner's claim.

Jones was slammed to the ground by two Jets while fighting for extra yardage on a quarterback sneak. He extended his hand to Gardner looking for help off the ground, but the cornerback brushed it away.

After getting to his feet, Jones appeared to tap Gardner, who told reporters that the cornerback hit him in his "private parts." The play prompted a week of discussion on if Jones is a dirty player.

"On that play, nothing was intentional," Jones said on WEEI the day after the incident.

The Patriots are back in action Sunday at 4:25 p.m. in Dallas.