Mac Jones officially ruled out for Packers game, despite appearing at practice

Patriots 1st Down: How can Pats pull off an upset over Packers in Green Bay?

Patriots 1st Down: How can Pats pull off an upset over Packers in Green Bay?

Patriots 1st Down: How can Pats pull off an upset over Packers in Green Bay?

BOSTON -- The mystery is officially over: Mac Jones will not be suiting up for the Patriots on Sunday.

The team listed Mac Jones as out for Sunday's game in Green Bay against the Packers. Defensive lineman Lawrence Guy and offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste are also listed as out.

That news comes after Jones made his first appearance on the practice field on Thursday. Despite being present for the brief window of practice open to the media, Jones was listed as a non-participant for the session itself.

When reporters did see Jones at practice, he wasn't moving much.

From the limited window in which reporters were present, Mac Jones didn’t move around on his injured left ankle. He essentially stood in one spot and tossed the ball lightly with fellow QBs Brian Hoyer and Bailey Zappe. https://t.co/RrUUlCmHGw — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 30, 2022

Jones suffered a "severe" high ankle sprain at the end of Sunday's loss, according to reports, though his status has remained a bit of a mystery throughout the week.

Both Jones and Belichick said this week that they're taking things "day by day" when it comes to the outlook on the injury, and Belichick said Friday that the team simply does not have a firm answer on Jones' potential playing status this week.

"I'm not going to sit here and pretend like, you know, I've got a magic wand and crystal ball," Belichick said Friday. "I don't know exactly what's gonna happen. Nobody knows. I don't know. He doesn't know. Doctors don't know. Take it as it comes and see what happens."

The team did eventually get word that Sunday is a no-go for the quarterback, so it will be Brian Hoyer under center for New England.

The full injury report for the Patriots is below.

PATRIOTS

OUT

Mac Jones, QB

Lawrence Guy, DL

Yodny Cajuste, OT

QUESTIONABLE

Joshuah Bledsoe, S

Kyle Dugger, S

Davon Godchaux, DL

Raekwon McMillan LB

Jakobi Meyers WR

Jalen Mills CB

Adrian Phillips S