Mac Jones once again limited at practice for Patriots ahead of Browns game
BOSTON -- Another day of practice, another day of limited participation for quarterback Mac Jones.
The Patriots' starting QB was limited at practice on Thursday for the second straight day this week, as he works his way back from a high ankle sprain suffered in Week 3. He'll receive an official game status -- doubtful, questionable, or out -- after Friday's practice, as the Patriots prepare to fly to Cleveland to face the Browns.
If Jones can't start, it will be Bailey Zappe making his second straight start. The rookie was solid in Sunday's win over the Lions, and he's completed 75 percent of his passes thus far in his young career.
After Wednesday's practice saw 11 players limited, one more -- linebacker Josh Uche -- was added to that list to make it 12 on Thursday.
The complete injury report for both teams is below.
PATRIOTS
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR Nelson Agholor - Hamstring
C David Andrews - Back
DL Lawrence Guy - Shoulder
RB Damien Harris - Hamstring
CB Jonathan Jones - Ankle
QB Mac Jones - Ankle
LB Raekwon McMillan - Thumb
WR Jakobi Meyers, Knee
CB Jalen Mills, Hamstring
DL DaMarcus Mitchell - Concussion
TE Jonnu Smith - Ankle
LB Josh Uche - Hamstring
BROWNS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DE Jadeveon Clowney - Ankle, Knee, Elbow
OT Jack Conklin - Not Injury Related (rest)
DE Myles Garrett - Shoulder, Biceps, Hand
OT Joe Haeg - Concussion
CB Denzel Ward - Concussion
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
G Joel Bitonio - Elbow
DT Taven Bryan - Hamstring
FULL PARTICIPATION
RB Demetric Felton - Wrist
WR Amari Cooper - Not Injury Related (rest)
S Ronnie Harrison - Illness
DT Perrion Winfrey - Ankle
