Mac Jones once again limited at practice for Patriots ahead of Browns game

BOSTON -- Another day of practice, another day of limited participation for quarterback Mac Jones.

The Patriots' starting QB was limited at practice on Thursday for the second straight day this week, as he works his way back from a high ankle sprain suffered in Week 3. He'll receive an official game status -- doubtful, questionable, or out -- after Friday's practice, as the Patriots prepare to fly to Cleveland to face the Browns.

If Jones can't start, it will be Bailey Zappe making his second straight start. The rookie was solid in Sunday's win over the Lions, and he's completed 75 percent of his passes thus far in his young career.

After Wednesday's practice saw 11 players limited, one more -- linebacker Josh Uche -- was added to that list to make it 12 on Thursday.

The complete injury report for both teams is below.

PATRIOTS

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Nelson Agholor - Hamstring

C David Andrews - Back

DL Lawrence Guy - Shoulder

RB Damien Harris - Hamstring

CB Jonathan Jones - Ankle

QB Mac Jones - Ankle

LB Raekwon McMillan - Thumb

WR Jakobi Meyers, Knee

CB Jalen Mills, Hamstring

DL DaMarcus Mitchell - Concussion

TE Jonnu Smith - Ankle

LB Josh Uche - Hamstring

BROWNS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DE Jadeveon Clowney - Ankle, Knee, Elbow

OT Jack Conklin - Not Injury Related (rest)

DE Myles Garrett - Shoulder, Biceps, Hand

OT Joe Haeg - Concussion

CB Denzel Ward - Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

G Joel Bitonio - Elbow

DT Taven Bryan - Hamstring

FULL PARTICIPATION

RB Demetric Felton - Wrist

WR Amari Cooper - Not Injury Related (rest)

S Ronnie Harrison - Illness

DT Perrion Winfrey - Ankle

