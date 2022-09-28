Mac Jones not expected to practice Wednesday, Patriots taking quarterback's injury "day by day"

Bill Belichick -- who is not a doctor -- says Patriots are taking Mac Jones' injury "day by day"

FOXBORO -- "Day by day" was the theme of Mac Jones' Monday afternoon Zoom call. That theme carried over into Bill Belichick's Wednesday press conference.

Jones isn't expected to practice Wednesday after he suffered what has been reported as a high ankle sprain in last Sunday's loss to the Ravens. That was expected, after seeing all 307 pounds of Baltimore's Calais Campbell land on Jones' left leg on Sunday, which left the quarterback screaming in pain as he was helped to the New England locker room.

Jones likely won't be playing this Sunday when the Patriots pay a visit to the Green Bay Packers. But Belichick wouldn't shed any light on his quarterback's status. Aside from saying it is... "day by day."

"Definitely getting a little better. Probably won't practice today but made a lot of progress in the last 48 hours," Belichick offered up. "Keep plugging away, take it day by day and see how it goes."

Jones is reportedly seeking a second opinion on the best course of action for his injury. But Belichick was puzzled when asked if Jones and the team are on the same page over the next step.

"Day by day. Day. By. Day," he deadpanned. "That is the plan. Day by day."

Belichick wouldn't even confirm if it was indeed a high ankle sprain that Jones suffered on Sunday.

"What do I look like, a doctor? An orthopedic surgeon? Talk to the medical experts," he said. "Do you think I'm going to read the MRI?

"He's getting better day by day, and we'll see how he is tomorrow. He's a lot better than yesterday," Belichick said of Jones.

One thing Belichick did confirm was that Brian Hoyer would start for the Patriots if Jones can't play.

All that was missing was Belichick letting everyone know that the first practice report of the week would be coming out at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. But we'll find out Mac's practice status -- and maybe even get official word on his injury -- when the first practice report of the week comes out at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.