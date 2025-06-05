Mac Jones embraces fresh start with 49ers after getting passed over in 2021 NFL Draft

Mac Jones is happy finally to be with coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers even if it came four years after many expected.

Jones was linked to San Francisco leading into the 2021 draft but was passed over and ended up in New England. Now after an up and down first four years in the NFL, Jones is trying to revive his career as a backup to Brock Purdy in Shanahan's offense.

"Obviously the world works in mysterious ways," Jones said Wednesday. "I'm glad to be back here and learning from a great group of guys, and that's players and coaches. You go where you go in the draft, right? You don't get a lot of choice over that, but I'm definitely excited to be here now."

Jones and San Francisco were closely linked leading up to the 2021 draft after the Niners traded three first-round picks to get the No. 3 overall selection. Shanahan was looking to draft a franchise quarterback and was debating between Jones and Trey Lance before San Francisco finally opted for Lance.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws the ball during San Francisco 49ers OTA on June 4, 2025 at SAP Performance Facility in Santa Clara. Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The move backfired as Lance struggled to stay healthy and adjust to Shanahan's system. He made only four starts in two seasons before being traded to Dallas for a fourth-round pick in August 2023, having lost the starting job to Purdy, the last pick in the 2022 draft.

Jones had a fast start to his career, helping New England make the playoffs in his rookie season. But Jones regressed the next year after offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels left for Las Vegas, and he was replaced as the starter in 2023.

Jones was traded to Jacksonville last March and started seven games for the Jaguars, throwing eight TD passes and eight interceptions. Jones has made 49 career starts, posting an 84.9 passer rating with 54 TD passes, 44 interceptions and averaging 6.7 yards per attempt.

He said he didn't hesitate to pick San Francisco in his first shot at free agency and has hopes a stint as a backup here can spark his career in a similar fashion to what happened to Sam Darnold after he spent the 2023 season with the Niners.

"I always love watching their tape," Jones said. "When you look at stats around the league, they're always in the top five, you see the little San Francisco logo. So I always love watching what Kyle did throughout the years and to finally get in and learn it, it's been a little bit challenging, but also a great challenge because it's things, some things I've done and some things I haven't done at all."

Jones has had a different play caller every season in the NFL and said learning another new offense is like "drinking from a water hose." Quarterbacks coach Mick Lombardi said that experience pays dividends this spring.

"He's not new to this," Lombardi said. "He's not new to kind of new terminology new footwork and how to be coached differently. The one thing I love about Mac is he's always here. He's always willing to try new try new things. He's not stuck in his ways, and he really wants to try and do it our way."

Lombardi and Jones have familiarity with Lombardi serving as receivers coach in New England when Jones was a rookie in 2021. Jones and Purdy have a relationship that goes even further, with Jones hosting Purdy on a recruiting visit to Alabama in 2018 and the two have thrown together in the offseason near Jacksonville before Jones signed with San Francisco.

"We talked about that and joked around with it a little bit, just him being at Alabama and really before he took off too with his career and the amazing, obviously the National Championship run he had and then getting drafted and everything," Purdy said. "It's pretty cool. We were both just young kids both heading into college and then now here we are on the same team. It's pretty cool."