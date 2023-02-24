Lynn's Community Health Center hits 100,000 COVID vaccines

LYNN - Headlines about the Covid-19 vaccine have dwindled, but the work to get the potential lifesaving medicine to those who need it has not stopped in Lynn.

The Lynn Community Health Center celebrated administering its100,000th COVID vaccine - the result of years of hard work.

Lynn is a community that experienced some of the worst of the pandemic. The densely populated city has many challenges that made vaccine distribution more difficult than in other areas.

Aside from holding vaccination events, the LCHC often rolled out its mobile vaccine clinic. The service took shots to those who were unable to make it out of their house to get a shot.

"This is just a huge win for the community of Lynn and also the incredible staff and caregivers that work at the health center every year," said Lynn Community Health Center COO Kimberly Eng. "As an organization, we have learned it is just as important to celebrate each and every vaccine we give every day."