Lynn residents use inflatable dancing men to battle geese

LYNN - There is battling going on in Lynn pitting man against goose, however the humans just found their secret weapon.

Goldfish Pond gets overrun with geese, and at times can see 75 to 100 at a time. The Goldfish Pond Association says the birds can litter the sidewalks with so much poop, that they become unusable.

"People love to feed the geese. The more they feed them, the more they want to come," said Howie Stowe with the Goldfish Pond Association. "When they lay eggs, they will come after you. All of the birds get along good, but the geese fight each other."

Inflatable dancing men at Goldfish Pond in Lynn CBS Boston

Maintenance crews have tried to deter the geese with chemicals, holographic ribbons, and fishing line. Every time the birds become accustomed to the distractions. Now they have deployed dancing inflatable men that come on every hour on a timer. Sometimes Stowe and his maintenance team have to take a boat out to an island in the middle of the pond to get their yellow militia going.

"If these were up all of the time, the geese would be up around it. They would love it," explained Stowe, "When they come back on, they fly away, so it's that on and off they don't like. They can get used to it, so we have to be smart enough to come up with something else."

The association has the inflatable men set to go off for 10 minutes every hour. So far it seems to be working, but they are eager to see when happens when more geese show up as the season goes on.